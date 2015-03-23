Salahuddin missing: it’s govt failure to trace – Badruddoza

Dhaka: Bikalpadhara Bangladesh President AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury said it is the failure of the government to trace BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed.

Over the issue, the government should step down, said Badruddoza, former president, while replying to the questions after paying a visit to Salahuddin’s residence at Gulshan in the city on Monday morning.

The government has failed in many issues. But it must not fail over Salahuddin issue.

Badruddoza said there are many politicians in Bangladesh whom people rely on. Salahuddin is one of them. It is the worst example in history of politics that Salahuddin has gone traceless.

It’s not govt failure but utter brutality, he said.

Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh leader Mahi B Chowdhury, also son of Badruddoza, was present during the meeting.

Former Cox’s Bazar MP and state minister Salahuddin Salahuddin went missing from a house in Uttara of the city on March 10.

His wife claimed that the plainclothes members of law enforcement agencies detained him, a claim denied by the law enforcing agencies.

