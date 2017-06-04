13.5 mounds gold of Apan Jewellers to be deposited to BB

The 13.5 mounds of gold of Apan Jewellers will be deposited at Bangladesh Bank’s vault on Sunday as there are no legal documents for them.

Director General of Customs Intelligence Moinul Khan confirmed the matter to risingbd.com.

The decision was taken as Apan Jewellers authority failed to furnish legal documents of the precious metal.

Earlier, the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate of the National Board of Revenue seized the gold from five showrooms in Dhaka in drives in May 14-15.