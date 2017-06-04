‘Longadu arson attackers won’t be spared’

No one involved in the arson attack and vandalism on the Chakma community in Longadu upazila of Rangamati will be spared, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal.

Cases have already been filed against those who are said to be suspected in the incident, he said.

The minister came up with the comment while briefing reporters at Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday.

Kamal said, “A case has been filed with Longadu Police Station accusing more than 300 people in connection with the arson attacks and vandalism in Longadu upazila of Rangamati. Of them, twelve people have been arrested and the rest of the accused will also be brought to justice after making their arrests. No one will be spared in this regard.”

“Video footages of the incident will be collected. It will be easy to arrest the culprits seeing the video footages. Police members have already started their work on it,” the minister added.

Police on June 1 recovered the body of Jubo League leader Nurul Islam Nayan, lying beside a road (Khagrachhari-Dighinala) at Charmile in Khagrachhari, a bordering district of Rangamati. Following the incident, Bangalee settlers unleashed a series of arson attacks and vandalism on the Chakma community.

Later, the local administration imposed section 144 in the areas to bring the situation under control.