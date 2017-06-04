HC verdict on Oishee’s plea Monday

The High Court will deliver its verdict on Monday on the death reference and appeal of Oishee Rahman, who was sentenced to death for killing her parents.

The HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Justice Md Jahangir Hossain fixed the date on Sunday.

Earlier, on May 7, the High Court kept the death reference and appeal in the case waiting for verdict.

On March 13, the same HC bench started the hearing on the death reference and appeal and Deputy Attorney General Jahirul Haque Jahir read out the paper book of the case before the court.

On November 12 in 2015, Judge Syed Ahmed of the Speedy Trial Tribunal-3 sentenced Oishee Rahman to death for killing her parents in 2013. The tribunal also fined her Tk 20,000.

Besides, the tribunal sentenced Mizanur Rahman Rony to two years’ imprisonment and fined him Tk 5,000, in default, to suffer one month more jail while acquitted Asaduzzaman Johny.

On August 16, 2013, police recovered the bodies of SB Inspector Mahfuzur Rahman and his wife Swapna Rahman from their Chamelibagh residence in the capital.