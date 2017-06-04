Eid special launch service from June 23

Special launch services of Bangladesh Inland Water Transportation Authority (BIWTA) along with private ones will be started from June 23 to deal with the rush of home-bound passengers on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

BIWTA joint director Joynal Abedin confirmed the matter to risingbd.com on Sunday.

This time we are considering the security issue for the home-bound people with special importance as rainy season exists. We are thinking about how to reduce their sufferings. As part of it, we are going to launch another room having 14,500-square feet volume at Sadarghat launch terminal alongside regular passenger camp there to ensure safety and security of homebound passengers and transport owners, the BIWTA joint director said.

Besides, there will be special cabins for the homebound passengers, he said.

Joynal Abedin further said this year special service of ten to twelve launches will be operational from Sadarghat terminal from June 23 which will continue till ten days after the Eid.

Four more new launches will ensure special service on Eid, he added.