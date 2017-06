Two people including a brother have been awarded with death penalty for killing a sister in the capital’s Bangshal area.

Judge Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury of a Dhaka court passed the verdict on Sunday noon.

The death penalty awardees are victim Asma Akhter Acia’s brother Akbar Hossain and his associate Tofazzel Hossain Juwel.

The court also fined Tk 5,000 each.

Akbar Hossain was present at the court during the verdict announcement but Tofazzel Hossain Juwel has been remained absconding.