Dutt biopic’s earns Rs. 180 crore from Fox Star Studios

Entertainment Desk: With momentum building surrounding the release of the SanjaY Dutt biopic, it has now been learnt that Fox Star Studios has invested Rs. 180 crore into the project.

It was confirmed yesterday on BizAsiaLive.com that the Fox Star Studios had inked a three-film deal with Rajkumar Hurani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, starting with this biopic. A source told DNA India, while the satellite rights for the film are yet to be sold, the film has earned an astronomical amount from the production giant.

It said, “The film’s profits will be shared 85-15. While Hirani will keep 85 per cent of the profits, the studio will get a mere 15 per cent.”

The Dutt biopic will be releasing in March 2018.

Agencies