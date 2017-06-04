Bangladesh drop to 7th again in ODI ranking

Sport Desk: Bangladesh has dropped down to number 7 again in the ICC ODI Team Rankings after its defeat against England in the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Sri Lanka has again ranked 6th with 93 points as the defeat has put Bangladesh on 92 points.

Earlier, Bangladesh made history moved to sixth place in the ICC ODI Team Rankings for the first time following its five wickets victory over fourth-ranked New Zealand in Dublin of Ireland in the Tri-nation series.

The victory put Bangladesh at par with Sri Lanka on 93 points, but when the ratings were calculated beyond the decimal point, Bangladeshwas ranked above Sri Lanka as it had 93.3 points as compared to Sri Lanka’s 92.8.

It was the first time Bangladesh had been ranked ahead of three former world champions – Sri Lanka, Pakistan, the West Indies.