BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that Awami League (AL) led government is working to arrange another one-party election in the country.

He also urged people to prevent the motive.

The BNP stalwart came up with the urge while addressing a programme organised by Khelafat-e-Majlis at the capital’s Dainik Bangla intersection on Friday afternoon.

Fakhrul said people’s right has been snatched away through the proposed budget. Such ruling is only compared with fascism.