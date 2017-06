BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has called upon all, including her party leaders and activists, to stand by cyclone victims.

In a message on her twitter account, Khaleda said, “I ask everyone to stand by the Cyclone Mora affected people. I also pray to Allah to give them (victims) strength to overcome this calamity.”

Cyclone ‘Mora’ hit the country’s Cox’s Bazar-Chittagong coast on Tuesday morning.