Blogger Rajib murder: HC full text verdict released

The full text verdict of High Court (HC) in the murder case of blogger Rajib Haider has been released that sentenced two to death penalty and another to life-term imprisonment.

The 163-page verdict was published in the official website of the Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday, after Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Justice Md. Jahangir Hossain signed in the verdict.

The HC bench upheld the verdict of lower court on April 2 this year.

The court also upheld the imprisonment of 10 years for three, five years and three years for two accused in the case.

Rajib Haider was hacked to death in front of his residence in the capital’s Pallabi area on February 15, 2013.