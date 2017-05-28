Removal of statue: Liton Nandi, 3 others get bail

A Dhaka court granted bail to four people including Chhatra Union’s General Secretary Liton Nandi, who were picked up while protesting the removal of the statue of Lady Justice from the Supreme Court premises.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate AKM Mainuddin Siddique granted the bail petition after hearing on Sunday.

Earlier, police filed a case against the four and 140 unnamed persons on charge of obstructing them from performing their duties.

The four accused are: Liton Nandi, general secretary of Bangladesh Students’ Union (BSU), Morshed Halim, president of its Dhaka College unit, Joy, an activist of BSU and Arif Noor, a central committee member of Udichi.

The statue of Lady Justice was taken down in the late hours of Thursday night from the Supreme Court premises.