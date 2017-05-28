No bar for DU professor Riazul to rejoin office

The Supreme Court (SC) has upheld a High Court (HC) order that stayed the suspension imposed on Dhaka University (DU) professor Riazul Haque, clearing the way for him to rejoin the office.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court passed the order on Sunday, after rejecting the petition filed by the university authority.

However, the court told in its order that the university authority could conduct investigation into the matter to uncover the truth.

On March 7, DU authority temporarily suspended Professor Riazul Haque for allegedly displaying offensive illustration during class.

Riazul Haque served a legal notice against the decision alleging that he was sacked without any normal allegation.

Later, he filed a writ petition before High Court in this connection.

On April 9, Justice Kazi Rezaul Haque and Justice Mohammad Ullah stayed the suspension imposed by DU authority.

Later, DU authority also filed an appeal petition against the order.