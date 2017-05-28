Sunny Leone to raise awareness about HIV/ AIDS

Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, who made her way into the Hindi cinema through Bigg Boss, will soon be see judging Mr. & Mrs. Attitude 2017.

Mr. & Miss Attitude 2017, East Zone, is a unique Fashion event aimed at facilitating entry of young talent from eastern states of the country to mainstream Bollywood and fashion industry and simultaneously reach out to the masses to create awareness about HIV/AIDS.

The event will take place at the Morabadi Open Ground, Ranchi, Jharkhand, India, on the 27th May 2017 at 06:00 pm. The panel of judges include Sunny Leone (Actor), Geeta Kapoor (Choreographer), Rajeev Khinchi (Fashion designer), Manavendra Singh Gohil (AHF’s Goodwill ambassador), Rohit Verma (Fashion designer), Vikas Verma (Actor) and Anuradha Tiwari (Film director).

The pageant comes with a unique concept and a social cause of raising awareness of HIV among the unreached population of the Eastern states of North India. India has an estimated 2.1 million HIV positive people and through this initiative, AHF wants to reach out to the youth all over the world to get involved in this worthy cause. The programme is aimed to seek and de-stigmatise public opinion about HIV/AIDS through collaboration with fashion designers, musicians, film celebrities and other artists.

Sunny, who recently bought a new home in Los Angeles, US was last seen hosting the seventh and eighth season of MTV Splitsvilla. She had also made a guest appearance on Bigg Boss 9.

