Bangladesh batting in first warm-up

Sport Desk: Bangladesh’s captain Mashrafe Mortaza has won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan in the first warm-up match of the ICC Champions Trophy at Edgbaston, Birmingham in England on Saturday.

The macth started at 3:30pm (Bangladesh time).

Bangladesh team

Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza*, Mushfiqur Rahim†, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Sunzamul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Taskin Ahmed

Pakistan team

Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fahim Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmed*†, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz