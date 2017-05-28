North Korea tests anti-aircraft weapon

International Desk: North Korean state media claims the country has tested a “a new type of anti-aircraft guided weapon.”

State-run media KCNA said on Saturday that Kim Jong Un watched the test and said that defects in the system have been fixed.

The new reported test comes after heightened tensions in the Korean peninsula, and follows international condemnation of several banned ballistic missile tests the isolated nation has carried out so far this year.

Experts said some of the North’s claims about its anti-aircraft systems are doubtful.

“North Korea tested the new-type anti-aircraft guided weapons system and suggested that they can even hit the stealth aircraft and ballistic missiles, but I think this is exaggeration given their level of technology at this point,” Yang Uk, a North Korean expert at advisory committee for the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, told NBC News.

