Suicide bombings kill 3 officers in Jakarta

International Desk: A pair of suicide bombers struck a bus station Wednesday in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta, police said.

At least three officers were killed, national police spokesman Setyo Wasisto told reporters. Five other officers and five civilians were wounded.

It’s not clear who carried out the attack. In the past, ISIS has claimed responsibility for terror attacks in the Southeast Asian nation.

The attack came two days before the start of Ramadan. Many of those caught up in the attack had been involved in a torch parade celebrating the start of the Islamic holy month.

Teten Masduki, chief of staff to Indonesian President Joko Widodo, visited the victims of the attack at the Premier hospital on Thursday morning to give his condolences.

“President Widodo condemns this vile attack and asks hospitals to give the best service for the injured,” he said.

Last year, ISIS said it carried out a suicide bombing and shooting near a Starbucks in Jakarta. Two people were killed, and 24 were wounded.

