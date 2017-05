At least two people were killed and one injured in a road accident in the port city’s Bandar Thana area on Thursday morning.

A speedy rider turned turtle on the road in No. 5 gate area around 6.30am.

The deceased were identified as Rakib Hossain (17) and Amjad Hossain (40).

Officer –in-Charge of Bandar Thana Mainul Hossain confirmed the matter.