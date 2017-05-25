60 maunds of formalin treated mango destroyed in Kushtia

A mobile court on Wednesday destroyed 60-70 maunds of unripe and harmful formalin treated mango in Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia.

The mobile court led by Kumarkhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Kushtia Shahinujjaman destroyed the mangoes after conducting a drive at a fruit store named ‘Bhai Bhai Fal Vandar’ near Sonabondhu market of the upazila.

Shahinujjaman, also the executive magistrate of the mobile court, said 60-70 maunds of unripe and harmful formalin treated Langra and Himsagor mango were recovered from the fruit store during the drive.

After conducting test on the mangoes, it was found that the mangoes were ripened by using harmful carbohydrate and later formalin was applied to prevent them from rotting, he said.

Later, all the recovered mangoes were destroyed by tractor, he added.