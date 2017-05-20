Raid at BNP’s Gulshan office

Police are conducting a raid at the Gulshan office of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in search of anti-state documents.

Though additional police were deployed in front of the office early Saturday, the operation started around 8:00am.

Abu Bakar Siddique, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gulshan Police Station, confirmed the news.

He said, in line with the court directives, the raid was conducting to find out whether there is any anti-state document in the office.

When contacted, BNP’s media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan also confirmed the news of deploying additional cops in front of the office.

However, he could not tell over the raid.