Teenager stabbed to death in Jatrabari

A teenager named Jahidul Islam, 15, was stabbed to death by miscreants in the capital’s Jatrabari area on Friday night.

This incident happened at Chhontek area of Jatrabari thana around 10.00pm.

Zahidul, hailing from Galachipa upazila of Patuakhali, used to work in a local fan manufacturing company.

Jahidul’s cousin Md Ayub said three unidentified youths came and stabbed him. He was immediately taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead around 11.00am.

Meanwhile, Jatrabari Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Anisur Rahman said that the matter was being investigated.