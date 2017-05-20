PM invited to visit Qatar

Desk Report: Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani has invited his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina to visit the Gulf state.

Qatari Foreign Minister’s Special Envoy Dr Mutlaq bin Majed Al Qahtani handed over a letter of the Qatari prime minister to this end to Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence on Thursday night.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said, in the letter, the Qatari premier invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit the Gulf state.

Accepting the invitation, the Prime Minister said that she would visit Qatar at a mutually convenient time.

The press secretary said, in the letter, Al Thani has expressed his country’s keenness to assist Bangladesh in resolving the Rohingya refugee problem with Myanmar.

At the meeting, the Qatari Foreign Minister’s Special Envoy expressed concerns over the Rohingya refugee crisis, saying, “We should work for a solution for lasting peace.”

In response, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that Bangladesh has very good relations with Myanmar. “We share information and there have been high official-level visits,” she said.

The premier informed the Qatari Foreign Minister’s Special Envoy that Bangladesh has already urged Myanmar to take back its nationals.

Sheikh Hasina also extended greetings to Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Qatari Prime Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Dr Mutlaq highly lauded Bangladesh’s stunning socioeconomic development under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury and Military Secretary Major General Mia Mohammad Zainul Abedin were present on the occasion.

Source: BSS