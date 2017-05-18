Nayeem Ashraf put on 7-day remand

A Dhaka court placed suspected rapist Nayeem Ashraf on a seven-day remand on charge of double rape case in Banani.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate S.M. Masud Zaman granted the remand on Thursday afternoon.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Women Support and Investigation Division Inspector Ismat Ara Emi produced the accused before the court seeking ten days remand around 3:30pm. Later, the court accepted seven days remand after hearing.

Earlier on Wednesday night around 8:45 pm, Nayeem Ashraf was detained by police at Louhojong of Munshiganj.

On March 28, two university students were raped when they went in a Birthday Party at capital’s Banani ‘The Raintree’ hotel.