PM reaches Khaliajuri in Netrokona

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached Khaliajuri of Netrokona to see for herself the flood-affected haor areas.

An Air Force helicopter carrying the premier landed at Khaliajuri Degree College ground at around 9.45am.

Sheikh Hasina will distribute relief goods among the flood-stricken farmers and other distressed people there.

The prime minister will address a public rally at Khaliajuri Degree College ground. She will later visit flashflood-hit haor areas of the upazila.

Flashfloods, triggered by several days of torrential rain, have inundated vast swathes of the northeastern region and damaged Boro paddy, putting the livelihoods of thousands of farmers at risk.

Sunamganj, Sylhet, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Netrakona and Brahmanbaria districts have been badly affected by the floods.

On April 30, the prime minister visited flashflood-affected haor areas of Shalla upazila in Sunamganj and distributed rice and cash money among the flood-hit people there.