10 injured in diploma medical students-police clash at Shahbagh

At least 10 people including two female constables were injured as diploma medical students and police locked into a clash at Shahbagh intersection in the capital on Thursday noon.

Diploma medical students were holding a sit-in programme at Shahbagh intersection for their four-point demand.

Students blocked the Shahbagh intersection around 12.00am. In the meantime, chaos and clashes took place when the police tried to remove them.

The injured are female constables Kakoli (22) and Marjahan (22) and students Arif, Kawser, Rakib, Pias, Reaz Rahman, Mohon, Towhid and Murad.

Later, additional policemen were deployed in the area.

Ramna Zone Deputy Commissioner (DC) Maruf Hossain Sardar said that students are holding a sit-in programme for their four-point demand and we are trying to remove them from the road.

The blockade created huge traffic congestion in Shahbagh and surrounding areas.