Aslam Chy gets bail in sedition case

The High Court granted bail petition of detained BNP Joint Secretary General Aslam Chowdhury in a sedition case filed against him.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Miftah Uddin Choudhury and Justice ANM Bashir Ullah passed the order on Thursday.

Aslam Chowdhury’s lawyer Sakib Mahbub said that there is no bar to release Aslam Chowdhury after the bail order of the High Court.

Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Sakib Mahbub moved for the petitioner while Deputy Attorney General Sheikh AKM Moniruzzaman Kabir stood for the state.

The BNP leader Aslam was picked up from the capital’s Khilkhet area on May 15 over the allegation that he plotted to topple the government.

Later, he was also shown arrested in two arson cases. The cases were filed with Motijheel and Lalbagh police stations last year in connection with arson attacks during the BNP-led anti-government movement.