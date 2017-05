Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Shinichi Kitaoka will visit Bangladesh on May 24.

A five member delegation lead by the JICA chief will visit several development projects financed by the organization.

Sources said that Shinichi Kitaoka is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Finance Minister AMA Muhith during the three-day long visit.

Japan is Bangladesh’s trusted friend and the bilateral relation between the two friendly countries is excellent.