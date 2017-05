Primary evidences in the incident of two university girls rape at the capital’s Banani was found in the interrogation, said Monirul Islam, additional commissioner (AC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

He said, “We found evidences in the incident after taking four arrested accused on remand and interrogating another arrested accused Nayeem Ashraf alias Hasan Mohammad Halim.”

The DMP official came up with the disclosure in a press briefing at DMP office in the capital on Thursday.