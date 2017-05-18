Now, a newborn ‘Baahubali’ roars in Odisha zoo

SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali 2’ is on a record-breaking spree at the box office, collecting a total of over Rs 1,000 crore since its release two weeks ago.

The movie has also inspired many ad campaigns and now a newborn tiger cub in Odisha’s Nandankanan Zoological Park has been named ‘Baahubali’.

The cub was born at the zoo on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The tiger cub has been named as ‘Baahubali’ as majority of visitors preferred the name.

Tigresses Megha and Vijaya gave birth to four tigers including ‘Baahubali’ at Nandankanan Zoological Park. Three melanistic tiger cubs were also born at the zoo from white tigress Sneha.

Other six cubs were named as Kundan, Adyasha, Sahil, Vicky, Sinu and Mousumi.

