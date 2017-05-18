Shilpa slaps Rs 100 crore defamation case

Entertainment Desk: Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra were earlier sent a legal notice by vendor Ravi Mohanlal Bhalotia for allegedly cheating the textile owner of Rs 24 lakhs.

Shilpa and Raj have now slapped a defamation notice for Rs.100 crore on Bhalotia who publicly called the celebrity couple a cheat and tried to malign their reputation for extra media coverage.

Raj, who immediately clarified that the vendor was misusing his connections and abusing the law, has filed a quashing petition in the Bombay High Court, as it is a clear quashing case by the legal book.

Confirms Mr. Raj Kundra’s spokesperson, “Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty Kundra have slapped a defamation notice for Rs.100 crore on Ravi Mohanlal Bhalotia.

A quashing petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court as they have tight contracts signed and have been responsibly following the laws of the land”.

Source: Agencies