‘Block raid’ in Rajshahi city

Police are carrying out a “block raid” in Hargram area under Rajpara Police Station in the city suspecting the presence of militants there since this morning.

The law enforcers have been cordoning off the entire area suspecting a militant den there since 9:00am on Tuesday. The raid was underway till filing this report at 11:00am, reports our correspondent from the spot.

Assistant Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Iftakhayer Alam and Rajpara Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Amanullah told risingbd.com over phone that the “block raid” is being carried out surrounding the area, not targeting any specific house. The law enforcers are searching for almost every house.

Details regarding the raid will be disclosed later at a press briefing, they said.