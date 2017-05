Former British Prime Minister David Cameron is likely to pay a very short visit to Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon (April 26).

Cameron, who is coming at the invitation of an NGO, will leave Dhaka on Thursday after his less than 24-hour stay here, foreign ministry sources said.

During his brief visit, Cameron will also meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Besides, he is scheduled to hold a view exchange meeting with labour leaders over labour rights.

Cameron was British Prime Minister from 2010-2016.