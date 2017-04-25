Comilla road crash kills 4

Four people including three of a family were killed and two others injured as a passenger bus collided head-on with a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Comilla-Noakhali regional highway at Borol in Sadar Dakshin upazila of Comilla on Monday night.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Razzak,35, his wife Jharna Begum, 25, and mother-in-law (wife’s mother) Joyneb Nesa, 55, of Gandamara village of Laksam upazila in the district, and auto-rickshaw driver Bachchu Miah while the injured are Razzak’s son Raju, 7, and his relative Ishaq Miah.

Highway police super of Comilla region Paritosh Mondal said the Noakhali-bound bus hit the three-wheeler from the opposite direction on the road at Borol around 9:00pm, leaving three passengers of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot and three others –- Bachchu, Raju and Ishaq — critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Laksam Upazila Health Complex from where Bachchu and Ishaq were shifted to Comilla Medical College Hospital where Bachchu died while undergoing treatment, said the police official.