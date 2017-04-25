Zaheer Khan gets engaged to Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge

Former India pacer and captain of the Delhi Daredevils franchise Zaheer Khan on Monday (April 24) took to Twitter to announce his engagement with Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge.

“Never laugh at your wife’s choices. You are one of them. Partners for life!!! #engaged,” Zaheer wrote on his twitter handle, after putting up a picture with the ‘Chak De! India’ actress.

The 38-year-old Zaheer is leading the IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils in the ongoing 10th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The two were spotted together at the wedding of Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech and the rumours of them dating had been doing the rounds for a while.

The Zaheer-led franchise is currently sixth in the points table with just two wins from six appearances. He has played 95 IPL matches so far and is one short of his 100th wicket.

He was later bought by Delhi during the eighth edition of IPL and has been with the franchise ever since.

Source: Agencies