Lucky Akhand given guard of honour

The body of Bangladesh legendary singer-composer and freedom fighter Lucky Akhand was given a guard of honour after taking it to Central Shaheed Minar in the capital around 11:30am on Saturday.

The body will be kept at the Central Shaheed Minar till 1:00 pm for people to pay last tributes to him.

Cultural Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Noor and many others were present during the time of giving guard of honour to the Lucky Akhand’s body.

Earlier, the first namaj-e-janaza of the artiste was held on the compound of Armanitola Jame Mosque in the capital at 10:00am.

His second namaz-e-janaza will be held at Dhaka University Central Mosque after Jahr prayers.

The music legend will be buried at Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard in the capital’s Mirpur.

The 61-year-old singer breathed his last at Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital at about 6:30pm after suffering from lung cancer.

Lucky was hugely popular in the 1980s, when he was at the peak of his career as a singer, composer, lyricist and music director. His first album got released in 1984.

His songs like Agey Jodi Jantam, Amay Dekona, Jekhanei Simanto Tomar, Kobita Porar Prohor Esechhe and many more are considered milestones in modern Bangla music.