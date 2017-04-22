Mother fish releases eggs in Halda river

Mother fish of indigenous species of carps including ruhi, katol, mrigel and kalbaush released eggs in Halda river which is one of the world’s major natural sweet water breeding spots of carps.

Confirming the news, Associate Professor of Zoology department of Chittagong University (CU) Dr Manzurul Kibria said the mother fish released eggs at different points of the river in Chittagong around dawn on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, the mother fish released eggs at several points in the river. Since then, fishermen started collecting released eggs, locally known as swarna renu (gold sperms), of indigenous species of carps from the river.

Hundreds of spawn collectors with their 105 boats started collecting the eggs in a festive mood since early in the morning, Manzurul Kibria said.