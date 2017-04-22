Signal 3 for maritime ports: Met office

Maritime ports of Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three as steep pressure gradient lies over the North Bay, said a Met office press release on Saturday morning.

“Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh as steep pressure gradient lies over the North Bay,” it said.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution till further notice, the release mentioned.

Besides, rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary west or northwesterly gusty or squally wind speed 45-60 kph is likely to occur elsewhere over the country wherein river-ports shall hoist cautionary signal no. one, it added.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.