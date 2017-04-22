42 percent of Rana Plaza workers unemployed

A non-government organisation, Action Aid, has found that 4.2 percent of workers of Rana Plaza are still unemployed.

The organization presented the survey titled ‘Unforgettable Rana Plaza’ at BRAC In Centre on Saturday.

The organization says the main reason for unemployed is that 48 percent physically and 33.4 percent are mentally ill.

Action Aid operated this survey on 1,403 injured workers and 607 dead workers’ families.