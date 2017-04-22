Paris Champs Elysees attack gunman named as Karim Cheurfi

International Desk: The gunman killed after shooting dead a policeman on the Champs Elysees has been named by the Paris prosecutor as Karim Cheurfi, a convicted criminal.

He used a Kalashnikov assault rifle to kill the police officer with two bullets to the head, François Molins told journalists in the French capital.

A note defending so-called Islamic State was found near his body.

Candidates in Sunday’s presidential election have been accused of exploiting the attack politically.

Cheurfi had four criminal convictions, the prosecutor said.

Friday is the last day of campaigning before Sunday’s presidential election.

The killer had spoken about wanting to kill police officers but had had no apparent link to Islamist radicalism, Mr Molins said.

Cheurfi was arrested and his home searched in February after an inquiry was opened over reports that he had been talking of killing police and getting weapons, Mr Molins said.

Hunting knives, masks and a GoPro camera were found but this was not considered sufficient proof of his murderous intent.

“At that stage, no link with the radical Islamist movement was apparent,” the Paris prosecutor said. “Nothing justified further investigations by my office.”

Born on New Year’s Eve in 1977 in the Livry-Gargan suburb of north-eastern Paris, Cheurfi was jailed four times for attempted murder, violence and theft.

In April 2001, while driving a stolen car, he fired on and wounded two men who had chased him, one of them a plain clothes police officer.

He last emerged from prison in October 2015 and was living in the eastern suburb of Chelles.

His lawyer described him as psychologically fragile and neighbours in Chelles said he had never shown any interest in religion.

Three members of the gunman’s family have been arrested for questioning.

Source: Agencies