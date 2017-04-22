Qaumi men are not militants, terrorists: Home Minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said the teachers and students of the country’s Qaumi madrasas are not militants or terrorists. They are real Muslims.

The minister came up with the observation while speaking at a programme in the capital’s Uttara on Friday.

Over the anti-militancy conference of Bangladesh United Islami Party Kamal said, “Qaumi Madrasas teach people over Islamic knowledge. The teachers and students of Qaumi can never be militants. Bangladesh people are very much devout as they teach them Islamic knowledge.”

The minister said for Alims that you responded to Prime Minister’s call and are associating to root out militancy from the domain of Bangladesh. We ensure, no militant will exit in the country as the law enforcement agencies are alert against them.”