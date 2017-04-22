Hrithik Roshan wants to do a psychological thriller next!

Hrithik Roshan in his career spanning 17 years has acted in films across various genres like family dramas, rom-com, sci-fi thrillers and even period films, but in a recent interview, the actor revealed that he is keen to explore the genre of psychological thrillers.

The ‘Mohenjo Daro’ actor revealed, “I have a fascination for psychological thrillers. I think if made well, they can be great films. I would love to do one soon. In fact, I have been itching to do one for years now.”

When prodded further if he has any particular film in mind that he would like to take inspiration from, Hrithik said, “I am a huge fan of The Sixth Sense. I think it’s unbelievable what they did with that film. So if we can create something like that, I would readily do it. No one needs to cajole me at all.”

Talking about the genre of psychological thrillers, Hrithik revealed that he feels that Bollywood has not really explored this genre and it has been left neglected far too long. Hrithik added, “It’s one of those neglected categories we have. I don’t think as an industry, Bollywood has made some amazing ones. We need to have a powerful script in place for that because that’s the main requirement and once we get that correct, everything else will fall into place.”

The ‘Kaabil’ actor has also made his debut in Marathi films this year with Vikram Phadnis’s ‘Hrudayantar’, which releases on 9th June 2017. Hrithik is said to have an important cameo in his long-term friend’s emotional drama.

