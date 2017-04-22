Nasir Hossain recalled for Tri-nation series

Sports Desk: Nasir Hossain has been recalled to the Bangladesh ODI side for a tri-series to be played in Ireland.

However, the all-rounder has been left out of the squad for the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy to be held in June.

Bangladesh Cricket Board announced the 18-member squad for the upcoming tri-nation series this morning.

Squad:

Masrafe Bin Mortaza (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Soumya Sarker, Shakib Al Hasan (Vice Captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Shabbir Rahaman, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mehedi Hasan Miraj, Rubel Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shubhasish Roy, Sanjamul Islam.

BCB selectors kept him in the squad for his recent success in domestic tournament. Nasir scored double in National Cricket League (NCL). He also smashed a brilliant century in recent concluding Emerging Cup.