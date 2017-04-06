Rail links cut off as Lalmoni Express derails in Tangail

The rail communication between Dhaka and the northern region of the county was suspended due derailment of an Inter-City train in Tangail.

Three compartments of Lalmoni Express derailed at the district’s Pathailkandi near Ibrahimabad on East side of Bangabandhu Multi-purpose Bridge early Thursday.

Asabur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station, and Abdul Mannan, assistant station master of Ibrahimabad, confirmed the news.

They said three compartments of the Inter-City train from Dhaka derailed at Pathailkandi area around 3:00am on Thursday suspending all kinds of train communication on the route.

However, no casualties were reported in the accident.