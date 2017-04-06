Highway blocked as police held Shreepur AL leader

Supporters blocked Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway as police held an Awami League (AL) leader of the district’s Shreepur with 200 pieces of Yaba tablets.

Gazipur detectives detained Md Mahtab Uddin on Wednesday night. Being informed, his supporters took the highway around 5:30am on Thursday and blocked it for several hours setting tyres on fire.

However, cops of Shreepur police station and Mawna highway police station brought the situation under control around 7:45am.

Iqbal Hossain Sabuj, General Secretary of Gazipur District Awami League, said Mahtab was named as member of district Awami League’s new committee which is currently under approval.

Md Amir Hossain, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gazipur District Detectives, said Mahtab is a noted criminal. There were allegations that he controls drug business. He was held with 200 pieces of Yaba tablets on the night.