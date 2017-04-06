SC upholds withdrawn of 2 Madaripur cops

The Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the High Court (HC) order of withdrawing two Madaripur cops immediately for confining two women in police station keeping away their newborns for long 13 hours.

A four-member Appellate Division bench of SC headed by the chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha passed the order after rejecting the appeal on Thursday morning.

On March 29, HC ordered the authority concern to withdraw Ziaul Morshed, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Madaripur Sadar Police Station and Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Mahatab.

The court also asked Inspector General of Police (IGP) to submit a report before HC within May 8 after investigating into the matter.

Later, two police men filed a petition to SC seeking stay of the HC order.