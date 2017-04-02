‘Question paper to be printed locally next year’

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid expressed hope that question papers in SSC and HSC examinations will be printed locally under supervision of upazila administration from the next year following digital method with an aim to prevent question paper leak.

The education minister came up with the hope while talking to reporters after visiting an examination spot in Dhaka College on the first day of HSC and its equivalent examinations starting on Sunday.

Nahid said, “Digital system will be implemented to avoid any chance of question paper leak.”

Immediate action will be taken if allegations of leaking question papers and irregularities during the examinations are found, he added.

This year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations have begun across the country. A total of 11,83,686 examinees from 8,864 educational institutions are expected to take part in the examinations.