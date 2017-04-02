HSC, equivalent exams begin

This year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and its equivalent examinations have started across the country.

The examinations will continue till 1:00pm which starts at 10:00am. In the afternoon, the examinations will be held from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.

The Education Ministry published the examination routines in its website on February 2.

According to the ministry source, the theoretical examinations will continue till May 15 starting today while the practical examinations will be held from May 16 to May 25.

A total of 11,83,686 candidates — 6,35,697 boys and 5,47,989 girls-from 8,864 institutions under eight general education boards, Madrasah Education Board, Bangladesh Technical Education Board and Diploma in Business Studies (DIBS) Board will appear at the HSC and its equivalent examinations this year through 2,497 examination centres across the country.

Of them, 9,82,783 examinees will sit for HSC examination, while 99,320 for Alim examination, 96,914 for HSC (BM/Vocational) examination and 4,669 examinees for DIBS examination.

Among the general boards, the highest 3,36,693 examinees will appear under Dhaka Board, 1,23,616 under Rajshahi Board, 1,06,772 under Dinajpur Board, 1,04,129 under Jessore Board, 1,01,450 under Comilla Board, 83,193 under Chittagong Board, 65,368 under Sylhet and 61,562 under Barisal Board.

The subjective questions will follow Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Examinees will have a total of 30 minutes to answer the 30-mark MCQs while the time budgeted to the 70-mark subjective or creative part is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Subjects that have a practical portion will carry 25 marks against 25 minutes of allotted time for MCQs while the time limit for subjective or creative portion in these subjects is 2 hours and 35 minutes.