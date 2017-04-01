3 militants killed in Borohat raid

Law enforcers have found bodies of three terror suspects at the militant hideout in Borohat of Moulvibazar.

Monirul Islam, additional commissioner and chief of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit (CTTC) under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), said this while addressing a press conference around 12:15pm on Saturday.

Announcing the end of the assault codenamed “Operation Maximus”, Monirul said, “They found bodies of two men and a woman inside the duplex house at the town’s Borohat neighbourhood.”

Police suspect that one of the two men was directly involved in the blasts near the Sylhet militant hideout.

Since today morning, sounds of gunshots were heard as Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) members resumed the operation.

Police originally surrounded the building around 1:30am on Wednesday and SWAT launched the assault codenamed “Operation Maximus” yesterday.

On Friday, suspected militants at the Borohat den held their ground by putting up a defiant resistance throughout the day, forcing police to eventually suspend their operation as soon as darkness descended.