Two held with 1.75kg bars at Benapole

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel detained two smugglers along with 15 gold bars, weighing 1.75kg, from Benapole in Jessore on Saturday.

The detainees are- Mohammad Hossain, son of Azizul Islam and Shamim Hossain son of Nurul Islam, hailed from Kritipur village of Jhikargacha Upazila.

BGB-49 battalion assistant director Monsur Ahmed said that acting on a tip-off, the law enforcer detained them and seized the gold bars.

Meanwhile, BGB also seized four mobile phones and motorcycle from the spot.