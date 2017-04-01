Shahid Kapoor’s wife getting proposal to work in films

Entertainment Desk: From a non-celebrity to a star wife, Mira Rajput has come a long in the last two years. The 22 year old has become a favourite with the netizens. If her pictures with husband Shahid Kapoor break the internet, she is spotted at most of the big Bollywood events.

Her brush with Bollywood began with marrying Shahid and with each passing day, she is becoming a favourite in the circuit. She made her TV debut with Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, and recently won the Most Stylish Award with Shahid at Hello! Hall of Fame awards.

In fact, there have been rumours that Shahid and Mira might be seen together in a film. In an interview to DNA, Shahid said that they have been offered a lot of films together. “Now toh, very often actually. Mira’s getting more popular (laughs). But no, obviously she didn’t take up any of them, else it would have been all around the news by now.”

When asked if she has any plans of joining films, the 36-year-old actor said, “She has not told me yet. I don’t think it’s something on her mind. At least not that I know of.”

Shahid, who was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s period drama Rangoon, said that Mira is brutally honest when it comes to being a critic. “She is extremely candid and you expect that from someone who’s this close to you. She totally loved the film. She liked my character because she feels he’s tough and she liked the army man side of me. She is always honest with me about her opinion on my films. And I’m glad she liked the film.”

On the work front, Shahid is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. The film which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is set to hit the screens in November this year.

Agencies